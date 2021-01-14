'We're credible force today due to perseverance, fortitude of our veterans': Navy Chief

While addressing at the event in the national capital on the occasion of 'Veterans' Day', Chief of the Naval Staff in Indian Navy, Admiral Karambir Singh said, "It is a matter of great pride and honour for me to get an opportunity to speak to our veterans on the occasion of Armed Forces Veterans' Day and at the very outset I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all veterans for their service to the nation." "All of us who are in uniform and service today gratefully acknowledge that the multidimensional and credible force that we are today is due to the vision, perseverance and fortitude of our veterans," Indian Navy Chief added.