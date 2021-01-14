I Turned An Electric Motorbike Into A Ratrod | RIDICULOUS RIDES

EVER wondered what happens when you put an electric motorcycle motor into a rat rod?

Well, one car fanatic has the answer.

Rich Benoit, a YouTuber from Gloucester, Massachusetts, has created something that he says has never been done before.

Rich told Truly: “No one has ever taken an electric motorcycle motor and put it in a car - it’s beautiful.” Rich spent six weeks building his “work of art”, weighing between 12 and 1300lbs and measuring 11ft long.

At the heart of the 1930s Ford Model A is an electric motor from a wrecked motorcycle, complete with a custom made transmission adapter and a multi gear transmission from an old Chevy.

Rich grafted the electronics on the bike and then put them on the rat rod, completing the interior with third row seats from an old dodge caravan.

The acceleration enables the car to go up to 80mph, something Rich isn’t sure is the best idea.

Part of the thrill for Rich is never knowing what will happen when taking the rat rod out for a spin: “Is something going to fall off or blow up?

I really have no idea!” Rich enjoys proving the naysayers wrong who believe a small engine wouldn’t be able to pull the car.

“My favourite thing about this is definitely the look you get from people who expect a big honking engine to be in front,” he said.

“I feel like it really captures the spirit of hot rodding.”