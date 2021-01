Metro Detroit Forecast: Mild afternoon with rain moving in tonight

OVERNIGHT, BUT IT'S ON THE WAYOUT.RIGHT NOW JUST A LITTLE BIT OFLIGHT RAIN RIGHT AROUND DOWNTOWNDETROIT AND DOWN RIVER, A COUPLEOF SPRINKLES THERE.THE STEADY RAIN IS AROUND MOUNTCLEMENS TO STERLING HEIGHTS ANDALONG M-59, UTICA, ROCHESTERHILLS, ROCHESTER HILLS AREA.IT WILL MOVE TO THE EAST.THE REST OF THE DAY WILL BE DRYBEFORE MORE RAIN MOVES IN LATERTONIGHT.TEMPERATURES ARE ABOVE FREEZING.I DON'T EXPECT ANY SLICK ROADSOR ICY ROADS, BUT THEY ARE WETFROM THE RAIN OVERNIGHT.KEEP THAT IN MIND.IT'S 36 DEGREES RIGHT NOW INDETROIT.SO ANOTHER MILD AFTERNOON TODAY.TEMPERATURES CLIMB BACK INTO THE40s ONCE AGAIN.WE'LL BE IN THE MID 40s AROUNDDETROIT.SLIGHTLY COOLER AS YOU GOFARTHER NORTH, NORTH OF M-59,LOW 40s, BUT CLOSE TO 40DEGREES.MORE RAIN MOVES IN TONIGHT AFTER10:00 P.M.PLAN FOR RAIN OVERNIGHT.THEN TOMORROW MORNING THAT'SGOING TO MIX WITH SOME SNOW ANDWE'LL BEGIN TO DRY OUT TOMORROWAFTERNOON.CLOUDS BREAK UP A BIT THISMORNING.FOR THE MORNING DRIVE, SUNRISEIS AROUND 8:00 A.M.MID 30s, ABOVE FREEZING.THE SUN COMES OUT FOR A TIMETHIS MORNING.CLOUDS WILL INCREASE AGAIN BYABOUT NOON AND THROUGH THEREMAINDER OF THE DAY CLOUDS AREROLLING BACK IN.WE'LL HAVE A HIGH OF 43 DEGREES,BUT IT WILL BE DRY FOR YOURLUNCH BREAK OR THIS EVENINGDRIVE BACK HOME.WIND OUT OF THE SOUTH 5 TO 10MILES PER HOUR.BRIGHTER SKIES BEFORE CLOUDSMOVE IN.THIS IS 9:00 P.M., HERE COMESTHE RAIN PICKING UP AFTERMIDNIGHT.7:00 A.M.TOMORROW MORNING, DURING THEDRIVE, THERE'S GOING TO BE RAINMIXING WITH SNOW AND AN ISOLATEDRAIN OR SNOW SHOWER TOMORROWAFTERNOON.NO SNOW ACCUMULATIONS TOMORROW.SATURDAY THERE MIGHT BE SOME --AROUND AN INCH OF SNOW NORTH OFM-59 FROM SOME SNOW SHOWERSLATER IN THE DAY SATURDAY.ALSO ISOLATED SNOW SHOWERSSUNDAY AND MONDAY, MARTIN LUTHERKING DAY.IT WILL BE