Video: Gusty winds to create colder feel on Sunday

WOULD NOT BE SURPRISED IF THEYSTAY 15 TO 30 OVERNIGHT.THE COLD AIR TO THE WEST RIESTO WORK ITS WAY IN.IT IS STILL RELATIVELY NICE THENEXT COUPLE DAYS.NOT UNTIL THE FIRST OF THE WEEKTHAT WE GET TEMPERATURES BACKWHERE THEY ARE SUPPOSED TO BE.BETWEEN NOW AND BEEN I, SNOW INTHE BERKSHIRES, OTHERWISE MOSTOF US CLEARING AWAY.TOMORROW MORNING SUNSHINE,CHILLY, MUCH COLDER THAN THISMORNING.REBOUND TEMPERATURES UP NEAR 40DEGREES COME AFTERNOON CLOUDSPOPPING UP.THEN THEY FADE AWAY TOMORROWNIGHT.AS WE HEAD FOR MONDAY, STARTINGOFF WITH PLENTY OF SUNSHINE.LOOKS LIKE THE HOLIDAY WILL BEBASICALLY DRY AND MILD.TONIGHT MOSTLY CLOUDY, CLEARINGOVERNIGHT, BREEZY AS LOWE’SDROPPED 28 TO 34.TOMORROW, PARTLY, BREEZY, 40 TO44, NOT BAD, AND SUNSHINE NOTBAD EITHER, BUT THE BREEZE WILLMAKE IT FEEL LIKE 30’S.HERE IS THE WAY THE WIND LOOKSTOMORROW MORNING AT 9 A.M.,SOUTHWESTERLY WIND.WIND GUSTS RUNNING 35 MILES PERHOUR, STAYING KIND OF IN THESTEADY CATEGORY MOST OF THE DAYTOMORROW.IT IS A SOUTHWESTERLY WIND,KEEPING US RELATIVELY MILD.WAVES OF COLDER AIR ARE COMINGIN.AS THE STORM SYSTEM SITS ANDSPINS, COOLER AIR TOMORROW,COOLER AIR ON MONDAY, AND EACHTIME ONE OF THE WAVES COMESTHROUGH THERE COULD BE FLURRIES,BUT NOT LOOKING FOR MUCH.THE BEST CHANCE OF SNOW LOOKSLIKE REALLY JUST FLURRIES THEMID PART OF THE WEEK.TOMORROW, BREEZY AND 44.MONDAY 42, STILL RELATIVELYMILD, BUT COOLER EACH DAY.FLURRIES ON WEDNESDAY, NOTAMOUNTING TO MUCH.ANOTHER CHANCE OF FLURRIES ORLIGHT SNOW, MAYBE A LIGHT MIXTHURSDAY NIGHT.FRIDAY CLEARING AWAY.ANOTHER CHANCE OF FLURRIES NEXTSATURDAY.OVERALL, THE FORECAST THE NEXTSEVEN DAYS, RELATIVELY DRY,WHICH IS KIND OF A WELCOMERELIEF AFTER ALL THE RAIN.