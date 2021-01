Round 2 of COVID-19 Vaccinations begin in Arizona on February 1abc15

PHASE 1B, WHICH DOES INCLUDEMARICOPA COUNTY.THE STATE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTHSERVICES SAYS APPOINTMENTS FORTHE SECOND SHOTS OF THE VACCINEWILL OPEN FOR FEBRUARY ONTUESDAY.IF YOU HAVE RECEIVED THE FIRSTDOSE AT STATE FARM STADIUM, YOUWILL BE NOTIFIED ON WHEN TOREGISTER FOR ANOTHERAPPOINTMENT.THEY CAN DO UP TO 300VACCINATIONS AN HOUR AND THEGOVERNOR'S OFFICE JU