Thursday 1/14 Insider Buying Report: LNDC, GBIO

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

At Landec, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Nelson Obus bought 20,000 shares of LNDC, for a cost of $10.76 each, for a total investment of $215,248.

Obus was up about 4.1% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with LNDC trading as high as $11.20 at last check today.

Landec is trading up about 2.6% on the day Thursday.

Before this latest buy, Obus made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $103,023 shares for a cost of $10.30 a piece.

And at Generation Bio, there was insider buying on Monday, by Donald William Nicholson who bought 4,081 shares at a cost of $24.50 each, for a total investment of $99,984.

Generation Bio is trading up about 4.3% on the day Thursday.

Nicholson was up about 26.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with GBIO trading as high as $30.90 at last check today.