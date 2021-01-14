Florida Working On Statewide Appointment System For COVID-19 Vaccinations

In an effort to bring order to Florida's chaotic rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, the state's emergency director has announced that a statewide appointment system for vaccinations should be ready in a couple of weeks.
Katie Johnston reports.
12pm-2021-01-14
Lee County seemed to have done better this week after switching to an appointment only system.