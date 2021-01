Appointments for COVID-19 vaccine in Indian River County open Monday

The Florida Department of Health Indian River County will hold two COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week for people 65 and older.

TWO COVID-19 VACCINE CLINICSNEXT WEEK FOR SENIORS.VACCINATIONS WILL BE GIVENWEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY AT THEFAIRGROUNDS IN VERO BEACH.

THEONLINE RESERVATION SYSTEM TOMAKE AN APPOINTMENT WILL OPENMONDAY MORNING AT 9:30.

WE'VEPUT A LINK YOU CAN USE ..

ONWPTV DOT COM.

THE COMMUNITY ISALSO ENCOURAGED TO SUBSCRIBETO "ALERT INDIAN RIVER" FORFREE ALERTS FOR FUTURE UPDATESON VACCINATION CLINICS.THE AIR TRAFFIC CONTRO