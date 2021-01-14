Panic buttons in Ayanna Pressley's office were 'torn out' before Capitol riot

When rioters stormed the US Capitol last week, Rep.
Ayanna Pressley's staffers discovered that panic buttons in the Massachusetts Democrat's office had been torn out before the mob overran the building, according to a report.
Her staff said the panic buttons have already been replaced.