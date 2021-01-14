The Tragically Hip Pulls Through For Music Industry

Canadians rockers The Tragically Hip have raised over 40K for struggling musicians and crews.The group introduced their Courage face mask back in August 2020 through their online store, partnering with the Unison Benevolent Fund to provide emergency funds for industry members in crisis.

The pandemic closed thousands of music venues, leaving thousands without work with no tours or live performances.

The $15-mask is an ode to the Hip’s song “Courage (For Hugh MacLennan)” and isn’t the only mask Tragically Hip fans can enjoy.Nova Scotia-based charity “By The Numbers” began producing Hip face masks in September, showcasing all the numbers mentioned in every Hip song lyric with proceeds going to The Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada.Former Hip’s lead singer Gord Downie passed away in 2017 after battling with glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer.