Armie Hammer Ex GF: "He's Warped"

Courtney Vucekovich told DailyMail.com how her ex-boyfriend Armie Hammer is 'a very dark, twisted person' She said they met in June through mutual friends, and from the beginning he was 'intoxicating.'

According to her Hammer changed very quickly.

"Little by little he gets deeper and darker' Vucekovich said Hammer quickly manipulated her into playing along with his twisted fetishes.

She says he would often fantasize about cannibalism 'He was really into saying he wants to break one of your ribs and eat it.

Like barbecue it and eat it,' she said Vucekovich shared a letter she said Hammer wrote, signed, and dropped off with her apartment concierge during their relationship.

'I am going to bite the F*** out of you." She said Hammer "groomed and brilliantly manipulated me to do things that frankly scared me." "He is a very dark, twisted person." Vucekovich said she checked into a 30-day intensive course of therapy for PTSD to deal with the 'warped relationship' after their breakup.