Vaccine appointments in Mississippi booked for ten days

- governor tate reeves shares you- fustration with covid - vaccine roll out, - news 25's sabria reid speaks- with memorial hostpital in- gulfport to find a solution.- - getting the covid vaccine - into arms as soon as doses are- availble is the goal for- governor tate reeves.

- in gulfport thursday the- governor told news 25, the- state of mississippi has only - put half the doses the state- has recieved in arms and he is- - - - frustrated.

Governor tate reves- " hospitals across mississippi have gotten over 100,000 doses- and as of - yesterday put 45,000 in arms, - they're less than half way- there."

- - - however, he says hospitals here- on the coast are not in that- category.

- governor tate reves:- "gulfport memorial and singing river in harrison and jackson - counties, not - surprising because they have- high quaity leadership at the - top are actually getting- shots in arms."

Phone lines to make an- appointment have been backed- up all over the state, however- memorial hospital says they - accept walk-in patients.- matt walker, vice president of- clinic operations: "on a first come first serve approach, wher- we will set up in a geographica- area- - - - and then allow the people that- meet criteria to just come, - while supplies lasts."

52,000 covid vaccine- - - - appointments have been made in- the last 36 hours across the- state of mississippi, most- distribition- sites are booked until next - - - - friday.

Sabria reid, news 25: - "memorial hospital says they ar here to help, they are just - waiting on the- - - - mississippi department of healt- to give them more covid vaccine- doses."

Governor tate reves:- "this idea that we're not getting any more doses until- mid-feburary is just not- accurate."

"if you've already gotten your first dose don't be concerned - the second dose is- already allocated for you - that'st the way the system is - working, that's the way the - federal government requires it.- - in gulfport, sabria