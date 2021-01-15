California Rep. David Valadao (21st District) votes to impeach President Donald Trump

The House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump for the second time, marking the fourth impeachment of a US president in history.

Trump also became the first president to be impeached by the House twice.

Congress admonished his role in last week's riot at the U.S. Capitol that killed five people.

Ten Republican representatives joined the Democratic majority in voting in favor of impeachment.

Among those was California Rep.

David Valadao (21st District).

He talks to 23ABC about his decision.