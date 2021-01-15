Second Try At Inaugural Season

After coronavirus dashed their plans for last years would-be inaugural season, the Trash Pandas are preparing to take a second swing at having a first swing.

While the m-l-b's announcement of plans for a full major league season is a good sign for minor league teams -- there are still hurdles.

Guys, things are looking good for the trash pandas...owner ralph nelson said that barring another pandemic everything should be good to go...and he says owners have been told to expect a may first opening day -- but there's a lot moving parts that will determine what happens before then..

"right now, they've told us to plan on our players going to spring training about thirty days later than the major league players."

Trash pandas owner ralph nelson says the minor league season appears to be a little behind schedule this year -- due to vaccination plans that would likely favor major league and triple-a teams...still nelson says he's been told they'll likely play a 138-game schedule beginning in may and ending in late september..

While that's promising the team still doesn't know what the attendance policies will look like or even have a schedule yet..

"right now it's hard, i can't book somebody to throw out the first pitch if we don't know the date and so everybody is kind of in the starting blocks waiting to be let loose.

I got a memo this week that said we should expect the 2021 schedule the first week of february."

Since the schedules are generally released in august, nelson says they'll have to do about six months of planning in two weeks to get things ready..

And after having spent the year focusing on events and entertainment -- he says baseball is once again the main focus.

"there's a lot of things we have to learn still before we can do our planning but i will say the mindset at toyota field -- as soon as we took down the christmas lights -- the mindset is

