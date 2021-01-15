New Jersey Prioritizing Cigarette Smokers For COVID-19 Vaccines

New Jersey announced Thursday it would start vaccinating people age 65 and older.

But also, they will be vaccinating people with underlying health conditions against the coronavirus.

One of those health conditions that now bumps New Jerseyans to the front of the line is smoking.

Only people age 75 and older and essential workers were recommended to be next in line.

However, US officials recently urged states to expand eligibility says Business Insider.

Smoking makes it much harder for your lungs to be healthy, putting you at risk for COVID.