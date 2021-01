Dream come true: Washington Sundar on making Test debut for India

All-rounder Washington Sundar made Test debut for India and called it "dream come true".

"Last 24 hours had been amazing for me.

It is definitely a dream comes true moment for me and I dedicate this to my family as they worked really hard for me and helped me lot to achieve this.

Without their support, it could have been possible for me.

I got to play test match today and it is dream comes true moment for me to make my debut against Australia.

I feel really happy," said Washington Sundar.