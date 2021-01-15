Ohio to roll out online tool to look up COVID-19 vaccine locations

The tool will be available on the state’s coronavirus web site on Friday, and all local health departments should also have the information on their websites.

Ohio is rolling out an online tool to allow people to look up where covid locations are available.the tool will be on the state's coronavirus web site on friday.local health departments should also have the information on their websites.

The state will begin offering vaccines to people 80 and older on tuesday, and will start vaccinating people in younger age brackets in the following weeks.governor mike dewine says ohio still has a limited supply of vaccines but he eventually wants to vaccinate anyone who wants