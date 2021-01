Tim McGraw & Tyler Hubbard On Uniting America With 'Undivided'

Tim McGraw and Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard have teamed up for a unifying new song titled "Undivided".

After writing the song in quarantine on his tour bus in November, Hubbard says the new track couldn't come at a better time amid unrest in the United States.

Plus, McGraw says he hopes the song holds everyone together.