12-year-old bakes her way towards a $25,000 prize

Bella Luu, a 12-year-old girl from San Jose, California, is one of 12 young bakers competing for $25,000 on Food Network's "Kids Baking Championship." “Oh my gosh, these kids are absolutely prodigies…like, how do people do this”, Luu reveals, “and that actually made me want to learn it more, too”.Luu has always baked with Betty Crocker cake mixes, but she upped her game during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I really just needed to find a passion and a hobby since all my sports are pretty much postponed," Luu shares, "I was absolutely obsessed with it."One day, when she was searching for recipes, a Kids Baking Championship link popped up.“So I started looking into Kids Baking Championship and I actually foun...