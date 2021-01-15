Tesla Asked to Recall 158,000 Cars Due to Defective Touchscreen Display

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has requested a recall of about 158,000 Tesla vehicles.

The recall request applies to Model S cars built between 2012 and 2018 and Model X SUVs built between 2016 and 2018.

According to a letter sent to Tesla by the NHTSA, the defect was found in the media-console units (MCU) of these vehicles.

The mentioned models are fitted with a Nvidia Tegra 3 processor and an integrated 8G flash memory device.

When the car is started, a portion of the memory storage is used.

Once full, the car’s MCU fails to work properly.

If the vehicle’s touchscreen display doesn’t work, the driver cannot access controls such as the rear-view camera, heating, air conditioning and defrosting.

The vehicle's autopilot feature could also be negatively affected, as well as the ability to hear the car’s indicators.

The NHTSA believes that on average this inevitable failure will happen within five to six years.

Tesla is aware of the problem and has so far attempted to remedy it with over-the-air software updates.

The NHTSA believes that will only be a temporary solution.

Tesla has until January 27 to respond to the request.

The NHTSA wants Tesla to either recall the cars or formally notify customers of the issue and explain why a recall isn’t necessary.