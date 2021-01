The Bell Breakdown for your Jan. 15 weekend

LOCKDOWN IN A PANDEMIC.FILM CRITIC JOSH BELL HAS YOUCOVERED WITH HIS TWO PICKS INTHE WEEK'S BELL BREAKDOWN.PKG IT'S NO SURPRISE THAT WE'RESTARTING TO SEE MOVIES THATDEAL DIRECTLY WITH THE PANDEMICAND QUARANTINING, LIKE LOCKEDDOWN, NOW STREAMING ON HBO MAX.SHOT JUST A FEW MONTHS AGO,LOCKED DOWN STARS ANNE HATHAWAYAND CHIWETEL EJIOFOR AS ACOUPLE WHOSE RELATIONSHIP ISCOLLAPSING WHILE THEY ARE STUCKAT HOME TOGETHER.THEY'RE BOTH FRUSTRATED INTHEIR CAREERS AND THEIR LIVES,WITH REGRETS ABOUT THE PASSINGOF THEIR YOUNGER, WILDER DAYS.EVENTUALLY THEY HATCH A PLAN TOSTEAL A DIAMOND FROM A SHUTDOWNLUXURY DEPARTMENT STORE, BUTTHE HEIST IS ALMOST ANAFTERTHOUGHT, AND IT DOESN'TCOME UP UNTIL HALFWAY THROUGHTHE MOVIE.WHAT MAKES LOCKED DOWN WORK ARETHE PERFORMANCES, ESPECIALLYANNE HATHAWAY AS A WOMAN INFULL-ON CRISIS MODE.IT'S AN UNEVEN AND UNWIELDYMOVIE THAT'S ALSO WITTY ANDENERGETIC AND DRIVEN BY THATURGE TO CREATE EVEN UNDER THEMOST DIFFICULT CIRCUMSTANCES.THAT'S LOCKED DOWN, NOW ON HBOMAX.NOW AVAILABLE FOR VIDEO ONDEMAND RENTAL IS THE THRILLERDON'T TELL A SOUL.THE FIRST HALF-HOUR OR SO OFTHIS MOVIE PRESENTS A TWILIGHTZONE- STYLE MORAL DILEMMA, AS APAIR OF DELINQUENT TEENAGEBROTHERS MUST DECIDE WHAT TO DOWHEN A SECURITY GUARD WHOWAS CHASING THEM AFTER AROBBERY FALLS DOWN A DEEP HOLEIN THE MIDDLE OF THE WOODS.WRITER-DIRECTOR ALEX MCAULAYPILES ON INCREASINGLYRIDICULOUS PLOT TWISTS AS THEMOVIE PROGRESSES.BUT THE PERFORMANCES ARESTRONG, ESPECIALLY FROM THEOFFICE STAR RAINN WILSON AS ADESPERATE MAN WITH SEVERALSECRETS, AND THE PACING ISLIVELY ENOUGH THAT THEABSURDITIES ONLYFULLY REGISTER ONCE THE MOVIEIS OVER.THAT'S DON'T TELL A SOUL, NOWON VOD.HERE'S A LOOK AT SOME SHOWS YOUCAN CATCH TONIGHT RIGHT HERE ONCHANNEL 13...