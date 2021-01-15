Pence Called Harris As Trump Fumes

Vice President Mike Pence and Pres.

Donald Trump are spending the last days of their administration very differently.

CNN reports that Mike Pence is dropping in on the White House phone operators.

Pence is addressing troops at bases across the country.

Pence is paying a visit to national guardsmen in place for the inauguration.

Pence is speaking by phone with his successor, Kamala Harris.

Trump, in denial and silenced on social media, is refusing to speak to Biden.

Trump has also refused invitations to give a farewell address.