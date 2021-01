New coffee joint serves up fresh brew out of vintage camper in Jensen Beach

A new business started during the pandemic is providing a hot serving of coffee for Martin County residents to start their day.

W-P-T-V NEWSCHANNELFIVE PHOTOJOURNALIST SAVANAHRESNIK TALKED TO THEENTERPRISING OWNER.<<SO ON MY DAYS OFF ARE USEDTO GO TO LOCAL COFFEE SHOPAND JUST DRINK COFFEE EVERYSINGLE DAY AND ONE NIGHT I WASLAYING IN BED ON PINTEREST,AND I SAW A CUTE LITTLEVINTAGE CAMPER AND I THOUGHTTHAT WAS A GREAT IDEA.

SO IJUST WENT FOR IT." "I WANTEDTO DO SOMETHING FOR ME BUT IALSO WANTED TO GET OUT OF THECORPORATE WORLD." "ITSHASTA.

I DROVE ALL THE WAY TOINDIANA TO GET IT.

I REALLYWANTED SOMETHING UNIQUE ANDVINTAGE TO GET PEOPLE'SATTENTION" "WHEN I HAD THEIDEA OF DOING IT AT FIRST IWAS WEARY ABOUT IT BECAUSE OFCOVID.

AND I DID HAVSTRUGGLES GETTING LOANS.

BUTWITH MY FAMILY BACK UP ANDFRIENDS SUPPORT I WAS ABLE TOPROCEED MY DREAM AND JUST GOFOR IT." "I THINK THIS ISBENEFICIAL BECAUSE ITOUTDOORS AND THEY ARE NOTCRAMPED.

THEREOUTDOOR SEATING WHERE THEY CANSOCIAL DISTANCE THEMSELVES.""ITEVER MADE.

ISTRESSED EVERY DAY ANYMORE.THE ATMOSPHERE IS JUSTAMAZING.

JENSEN AND STUART ANDTHE PEOPLE ARE JUST SOWELCOMING, AND I COULDNFOR ANYTHING BETTER.