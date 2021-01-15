The NRA Files For Bankruptcy

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters The NRA says it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday.

The organization has been beset by financial troubles for years.

The NRA is also relocating from New York to Florida where it will register as a nonprofit.

The National Rifle Association has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the group said in a statement Friday.

Internal financial documents showed that it increased spending over revenue and it ran a deficit for several years, including a gap of $10.8 million in 2018.