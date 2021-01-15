River Bend Assisted Living receives Pfizer vaccine

Gusts we have an update on a story we brought you two weeks ago ?*- a long?

"*term care facility in rochester has now received its first dose of the covid?

"*19 vaccine.

Kimt new three's jessica bringe has a close up look at the vaccination process at river bend assisted living and memory care..jessica ?

"* how was the first round received?

Amy ?

"* the vaccine was well received..

I'm actually standing in the area where it was administered to nearly 100?

"* percent of the 80 residents..

With only about four unable to get it today.

Whooo!!!!

Clapping... you can see on your screen video of the vaccination process..

River bend says it expected to get the moderna vaccine but actually received the pfizer version.

The process still went off without a hitch..

With around 60?

"* percent of staff also opting to get the vaccine today..

While others may wait until the next round of shots.

Executive director jon stene tells me the facility is extending the shots to every resident's essential care givers since some of the the essential are givers were very excited about the opportunity to do this because some of them might not be able to get it until april or may anyway so this is a huge boon to them.

The employees, they're excited, the residents were ecstatic about getting the vaccine at this point.

I know we're early in the process here but it's been a lot of excitement for individuals.

The vaccine is coming through the facilities pharmacy..

The next round is february third for the second dose or a first round for those who were hesitant today and then there is one three weeks after that.

Thank you jessica.

The facility says this is the first step towards more freedom for residents and their families.