Search continues for earthquake survivors

The search for survivors continues after an earthquake rocked Indonesia.

INCLUDES EXPANDING VACCINEELIGIBILITY AND INCREASIVACCINE SUPPLIES.THE SEARCH CONTINUES FORSURVIVORS IN INDONESIA AFTER ASIX-POINT-TWO EARTHQUAKE ROCKEDSULAWESI ISLAND THIS MORNINGKILLING DOZENS OF PEOPLE,LEVELING A HOSPITAL, ANDDAMAGING OTHER BUILDINGS.AFTERSHOCKS CONTINUE TO ROCK TAREA.

MORE THAN TWO DOZENAFTERSHOCKS SO FAR