Skip to main content
Global Edition
Saturday, January 16, 2021

Search continues for earthquake survivors

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida
Duration: 00:24s 0 shares 1 views
Search continues for earthquake survivors
Search continues for earthquake survivors
The search for survivors continues after an earthquake rocked Indonesia.

INCLUDES EXPANDING VACCINEELIGIBILITY AND INCREASIVACCINE SUPPLIES.THE SEARCH CONTINUES FORSURVIVORS IN INDONESIA AFTER ASIX-POINT-TWO EARTHQUAKE ROCKEDSULAWESI ISLAND THIS MORNINGKILLING DOZENS OF PEOPLE,LEVELING A HOSPITAL, ANDDAMAGING OTHER BUILDINGS.AFTERSHOCKS CONTINUE TO ROCK TAREA.

MORE THAN TWO DOZENAFTERSHOCKS SO FAR

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage