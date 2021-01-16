Oregon adds more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases

Here is the latest data from OHA.

Let's move on to the latest coronavirus numbers across the state.

The oregon health authority reported 1,037 new covid cases this brings the state total -- to 131,258 the state saw*21 new deaths -- bringing the state death toll to 1,758 the o-h-a also reporting 26,936 new vaccines administered over the past few days.

So far 173,073 first and second doses have been given in oregon.

In our viewing area -- lane county is reporting 86 new covid cases linn county saw 16 new cases today benton has 21.

Coos county has*3 and douglas county is reporting 23