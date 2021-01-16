Friday Night Frenzy show for Jan 15 segment 2

Hoosier conference play ..

Central catholic aiming for a 2-0 start ..

But big picture speaking ..

The knights trying to build some consistency.

C-c looking to string together wins for the first time since early december..

Meanwhile benton central trying to snap a three game losing skid at mchale gymnasium..

We head to south 9th street dave barrett and central catholic ..

Zach rea and benton central ..

First quarter ..

A-j bordenet catch and shoot ..

It's good!

Thfor c- c ..

Off the inbounds ..

Dawson brock comes up with the steal ..

The sophomore finishes at the rim ..

But that was one of just two field goals in the frame for b-c ..

Barrett's bunch led 12-4 heading in to the second ..

In that frame ..

Bordenet ..

Borde- nothing but net ..

Three of the senior's 21 points ..

It's 15-4 ..

A couple possessions after that bordenet triple ..

Clark barrett buries one of his own ..

The junior had 22 ..

Timeout b-c ..

Out of the t-o.

This sequence exemplifies unselfishness..

Tanner sterrett left wide open ..

The benedictine commit makes the bison pay ..

Sterrett and central catholic upend benton central 53-41.

So c-c climbs over .500 ..

The knights improve to 4-3 overall ..

2-0 in conference action ..

Staying in the hoosier conference east division ..

West lafayette is in search of win number 2 this season... jd arland took a trip north for us tonight..

He's here with highlights from rensselaer central's boys and girls double header... hey there guys... some more hoosier conference basketball for you... west lafayette met rensselaer central for a boys and girls doubleheader... the guys looking for hoosier conference win number 1... hey there fellas!

Guys game delayed by the girls game... we'll get to that in a moment... rdp and braeden shrewsberry need a win... purdue basketball assistant coach, and braeden's father micah shrewsberry in the house... divine (ad-e-anjew) gets it going for west side... beyond scoring 5.... he made his presence felt on the boards tonight, with 15 rebounds... near the end of the first quarter...west side leads by 8... shrewsberry to wyatt curl... the bucket and the foul!

After one, rdp leads 13-4... could be because of how they take care of the basketball..

Sam schott to shrewsberry... number three finished with a game high 31 points.... rennselaer central needs a shock to the system... it comes from this combo right here..

Josh fleming to tate drone... great hair by the way..

But the red devils never sacrifice a lead... and pick up a much needed road w... 53-47 the final score... west lafayette to play jeff on tuesday... move the clock back an hour... joined the girls game in the 4th quarter... rdp leads 48-35... adrianne tolen gets the layup to increase the lead to 15... transition offense a bright spot for this team... this time it's annie karlaftis... feel like i've heard that last name before... she must be from a pretty athletic family... kagets the bw many?

2!

Bombers don't back down... jessie ringen... team high 18 for her... but rensselaer central has a fatal flaw tonight... check this out... tolen, off the mark... karlaftis there to clean up the mess... nope... back to tolen and she's fouled!

One of 26 team fouls for the bombers... west side shot 18 for 33 at the free throw line... and that's what made the difference... 67 to 42 the final score up north... the bombers had to pull al ot from their bench tonight... 12 players in all after three fouled out... west side was able to use that to its advantage to stop a two game losing skid to continue.... for now that's all i've got we'll send it back to you... and rossville on the road at conference foe tri central this evening..

A tough start to this one for the hornets..

Damon shaw missing off glass..

And the trojans get out and running..

On the other end..

Jake chapman..

Through the contact plus the foul..

Tri central up 4-0..

A few possessions later..

The pass up ahead to conner hindman... the big fella can shoot the rock..

How about this..

Tri central starts the game on a 7-0 run... rossville would bounce back though..

Luke meek driving and connecting..

The game is tied at 19..

Later in the first half..

Meek finds shaw underneath..

The senior finishes..

But its not enough for the hornets tonight..

Tri central wins it..

53-47 the final score..

Meanwhile ..

Mark gretencord and tri county high is hosting winless west central... we pick this one up in the second quarter, cavs up double digits but the trojans are hanging around.

Garrett leman in the corner... he knocks down the tripple and cuts the lead to 8.

Tri-county wants to answer...jaeden johnson skips to chase stearns, he lines up the 3 and nails it, 27-16 cavs.

But west central isn't going away easily five minutes left in the half, leman pumps and steps into another 3, he's got it .

The deficit is nine ..

Trojans moving the ball well and find alex lewark for three, but it would be too little too late.

Tri county holds on to win 65-59, west central falls to 0-9.

Tri-county now holds a 3-5 record ..

West central still seeking win no.

1.

The trojans 0-8.

That completes the highlight portion of the show ..

Coming up we will recap a historic win last night for the purdue men's basketball program..

Jaden ivey a key contributor in the win at assembly hall..

Proving the future is bright for the gold and black..