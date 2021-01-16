Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, January 20, 2021

AAMU Men's basketball game moved to 3:00 p.m. Saturday

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL
Duration: 0 shares 4 views
AAMU Men's basketball game moved to 3:00 p.m. Saturday
AAMU Men's basketball game moved to 3:00 p.m. Saturday
Bulldogs take on Alabama State.

Of covid issues among the team.

As a result, the men's game against alabmaa state is moved up to 3 saturday.

The undefeated bulldogs host alabama state inside elmore for the first time in three years.

It's a&amp;m's first game since december 19.... jalen johnson leads the team in scoring average 26 points per game.

Because of covid-19 protocols, head coach dylan howard will not be on the sidelines during the game.

Derrick tilmon steps in in howard's

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage