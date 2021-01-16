Downtown Denver Businesses Brace For Potential Protests

There is a possibility of potentially violent protests leading up to Inauguration Day on Jan.
20 and businesses are preparing for the worst.
The City County Building, Denver Art Museum and library have fencing around them and even the Post Office is fortifying its..
The state Capitol is part of the plan as officials prepare for the possibility of unrest after the election in downtown Denver...