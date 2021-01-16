Influx of vaccination information continues to cause confusion for eligible candidates

The latest update to the state's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan came on Friday with an announcement from Gov.
Jared Polis' that he had learned no stockpile reserve of vaccine existed.
· U.S. government orders 100 million additional doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine bringing total doses for U.S. to 200..
State health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs says hospitals are preparing for an increase in COVID-19 patients.