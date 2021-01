WILLY WONDERLAND Movie Trailer (2021)

WILLY WONDERLAND Movie Trailer (2021) - Plot synopsis: When his car breaks down, a quiet loner (Nic Cage) agrees to clean an abandoned family fun center in exchange for repairs.

He soon finds himself waging war against possessed animatronic mascots while trapped inside Willy's Wonderland.

Release Date: February 12th, 2021 Cast: Nicolas Cage, Terayle Hill, Beth Grant