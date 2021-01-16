MLK Day celebration will look a lot different in Fort Wayne this year amid pandemic

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. but they’re celebrating in a different way this year.

Every year, the people of Fort Wayne come together to celebrate the life and legacy of the Rev.

Fox 55's brianna dahlquist spoke with local members of the m-l-k club who say... they're celebrating in a different way this year.

One of dr kings famous quotes 3 is "life's most persistent and urgent question is, what are you doing to others?"

Instead of simply taking the day off, beenie edwards with the mlk club in fort wayne says we should be using the time like king would.

"dr. king was a proponent of service, service to the community, state, community, and service to his fellow man.

We're here to keep that memory alive."the memory is alive and well every time you drive past the mlk bridge in downtown.

Sunday, monday, and tuesday morning, the mlk bridge will have a multi-colored theme king's legacy.mayor tom henry says the colors and bridge draw the community of fort wayne together.

Instead of the annual celebration, larry gist of the mlk clubs says they're having an basketball showcase event.

"it's a special occasion during the martin luther king weekend, and we have our four different teams throughout the united states that are coming to play basketball."one of the players of the unified basketball alliance, shane gatling says playing on mlk weekend is special to everyone but it will allows people to get out the house and enjoy the weekend.

"that's another reason why we're out here.

A lot of people have nothing to do, they love watching sports but it's canceled.

It's an opportunity to entertain the crowd while having fun as well!"

In fort wayne, i'm brianna dahlquist.

