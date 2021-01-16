Watch: PM Modi announces Rs 1,000 cr ‘Startup India Seed Fund’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the launch of Rs 1,000-crore 'Startup India Seed Fund' to support startups and help budding entrepreneurs pursue innovative ideas.

Addressing the 'Prarambh: Startup India International Summit', Modi exuded confidence that the growth of startups will help in generating jobs and improving lives of people in the region.

He said India has taken several steps to ensure that the country's startups do not face shortage of capital.

