Eric Trump Comes Under Spotlight As Trump Org Property Is Investigated

The Trump Organization's finances are to be under even closer scrutiny by the Manhattan District Attorney's office.

CNN reports the investigation will include the family's 212-acre 'Seven Springs' compound in Westchester County.

It's a significant widening of an investigation that began more than a year ago, and also draws closer to President Donald Trump's son Eric Trump.

He's the Trump Organization's executive vice president and was directly involved in discussions about the property now under investigation.

The criminal investigation poses a significant threat to Trump, his business, and his family as he leaves the White House next week.