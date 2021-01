Press briefings will resume on Inauguration Day

The Biden administration will hit the ground running by holding an on-camera press briefing on Inauguration Day, Brian Stelter reports.

Eugene Daniels says the media will have to be “a lot more creative in covering this White House” because Biden won’t be tweeting and “they are running a tighter ship.” David Folkenflik says the Biden press operation will have to show they are “interested in transparency as a greater good for the country.”