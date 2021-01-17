Giuliani: Trump Pardons Don't Cost $2 Million

An associate of Rudy Giuliani allegedly told a former CIA operative seeking a pardon that it would cost $2 million.

According to Business Insider, Giuliani disputes the ex-CIA officer's account, saying he doesn't remember the meeting.

The personal lawyer to President Donald Trump also told the New York Times that helping someone obtain a pardon would be a conflict of interest.

The Times reported that several people with connections to Trump have accepted large sums of money from people seeking pardons.

Trump is facing criticism for using pardons primarily to reward his allies, fellow Republican politicians, and people close to his family.