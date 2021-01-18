Milagro on West 36th Street in Baltimore is open for business

AND ALSO IN HAMPDEN -- MILAGROIS OPEN FOR BUSINESS.

THEBOUTIQUE OFFERS INTERNATIONALAND LOCAL ITEMS AND CLOTHINGAND IT ALSO SELLS JEWELRY MADERIGHT IN THE STORE.

BUT SINCETHE PANDEMIC MILAGRO'S BESTSELLER HAS BEEN MASKS.

"wemake lot's of masks and that'show the business stayed afloatwhen we were closed.

I mademasks everyday and deliveredthem around the city.

Ithought that we would be donewith that by now because youcan buy masks anywhere now,but we're still doing it Itstill what I sell the most."MILAGRO HAS BEEN SERVING THEBALTIMORE COMMUNITY FORYEARS.

A LOT OF STORES NEEDOUR HELP TO NOT JUST SURVIVETHIS PANDEMIC... BUT TO THRIVEDURING IT.

