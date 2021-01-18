Why were PM Modi's and other world leaders' placards seen at a rally in Pakistan? | Oneindia News

Placards of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other world leaders were seen at a pro-freedom rally in Sindh of Pakistan on Sunday.

The protesters raised pro-freedom slogans and sought the intervention of PM Narendra Modi and other world leaders for their freedom from Pakistan.

The protest was held in Sann, Sindh province of Pakistan on Sunday.

The protesters claimed that Sindh is the home of Indus Valley Civilisation and Vedic religion which was illegitimately occupied by the British Empire and was delivered by them to Pakistan in 1947.

#SindhPakistan #PMModi #RallyInPakistan