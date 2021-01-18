Skip to main content
Global Edition
Monday, January 25, 2021

Florida sees a spike in coronavirus cases

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida
Duration: 00:41s 0 shares 3 views
Florida sees a spike in coronavirus cases
Florida sees a spike in coronavirus cases

Florida is now considered to be a red zone state after seeing a rise in coronavirus cases.

AT THE JAMES SINGLETON COMMUNITYCENTER.

THERE WILL ALSO BEREFRESHMENTS AVAILABLE.OUR STATE, IS HAVING A FULLCOVID-19 RESURGENCE.THAT’S ACCORDING TO THE LATESTREPORT, FROM THE WHITE HOUSECORONAVIRUS TASK FORCE.IT SAYS A SPIKE IN CASES, PUSHEDOUR STATE INTO THE ’RED ZONE’...WITH 584 CASES, PER 100-THOUSANDPEOPLE.COVID-19 EXPERTS BELIEVE THIS ISTHE AFTERMATH OF HOLIDAYTRAVEL...AND NEW MUTATIONS OF THE VIRUS.JAYANTA GUPTA, PROGRAM DIRECTOROF PUBLIC HEALTH FLORIDA GULFCOAST UNIVERSITY: The newvariant, which is called the UKvariantBUTTEDThe virus is continuallymutating so there may be newstrains which are moretransmissible and causing anincrease community transmiss

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage