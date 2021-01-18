Florida sees a spike in coronavirus cases

Florida is now considered to be a red zone state after seeing a rise in coronavirus cases.
Florida leads nation in variant cases
Florida is leading the nation in the number of COVID variant cases.
Florida is now considered to be a red zone state after seeing a rise in coronavirus cases.
AT THE JAMES SINGLETON COMMUNITYCENTER.
THERE WILL ALSO BEREFRESHMENTS AVAILABLE.OUR STATE, IS HAVING A FULLCOVID-19 RESURGENCE.THAT’S ACCORDING TO THE LATESTREPORT, FROM THE WHITE HOUSECORONAVIRUS TASK FORCE.IT SAYS A SPIKE IN CASES, PUSHEDOUR STATE INTO THE ’RED ZONE’...WITH 584 CASES, PER 100-THOUSANDPEOPLE.COVID-19 EXPERTS BELIEVE THIS ISTHE AFTERMATH OF HOLIDAYTRAVEL...AND NEW MUTATIONS OF THE VIRUS.JAYANTA GUPTA, PROGRAM DIRECTOROF PUBLIC HEALTH FLORIDA GULFCOAST UNIVERSITY: The newvariant, which is called the UKvariantBUTTEDThe virus is continuallymutating so there may be newstrains which are moretransmissible and causing anincrease community transmiss
Florida is leading the nation in the number of COVID variant cases.
New data has showed there is going to be an expected rise in Covid cases in Florida.