BJP roadshow attacked in Kolkata | Stone pelting | Oneindia News

Complete chaos was witnessed on the streets of Kolkata on Monday.

In videos that have now gone viral it can be seen that stones were hurled at BJP workers who were part of a rally attended by Union Minister Debasree Chaudhuri, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and Suvendu Adhikari in the west bengal capital city earlier in the day.

