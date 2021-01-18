Watch two adorable sausage dogs dancing along to their owner singing ‘Happy and you Know it’ - in perfect synchronisation

These two well-trained sausage dogs move in perfect unison as they perform a synchronised dance to 'If you're happy and you know it'.The clever dachshund's owner Jo Hart, 31, taught Ollie and Hugo to spin in a circles when she sings "If you're happy and you know it spin around".She said spinning in a circle was the only trick the pups learned in puppy training - but she has put it to good use.Insurance executive assistant Jo says the four-year-old brothers now 'do absolutely everything together'.Jo, from Hornchurch, Essex, said: "I can't believe how well it worked.

They took to the dance really well."I was bored during lockdown, so I decided to see if they'd be able to do it, and they really pulled it off."Rest assured, I rewarded the boys with lots of treats as soon as I turned the camera off!"Hugo and Ollie live with Jo and fiancé, Alan Street, 36, who works in IT,He bought the pups as a surprise Christmas present four years ago and they have their own Instagram account with 40,000 followers.Jo added: "Lockdown has been really tough, so it's nice to be able to put out some light-hearted content that might make people smile."Having dogs definitely brightens my day, and hopefully the video brightens other people's too."She got the idea for the trick after she spotted a similar video on TikTok.The clip was filmed on March 22 2020.