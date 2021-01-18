New Face Merging app trends on twitter: WATCH | Oneindia News

A new face merging app has become the most happening thing on Twitter and has since gone viral.
The Twitteratis have merged faces of celebrities with their most unlikely combos and counterparts.
#MemeFaceAI, #Faceswap, #TrendingMemesChatApp
A new face merging app has become the most happening thing on Twitter and has since gone viral.
The Twitteratis have merged faces of celebrities with their most unlikely combos and counterparts.
#MemeFaceAI, #Faceswap, #TrendingMemesChatApp
HONG KONG, Jan 18, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Co-organised by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government and Hong..
WCBI News at Ten 12/19/2020