SUV Loses Bumper While Squeezing Between Trucks

Occurred on April 3, 2019 / Lansdale, Pennsylvania, USA Info from Licensor: "The SUV attempted to pass a tractor-trailer on the right in a construction zone and got instant karma.

This happened on the Pennsylvania turnpike headed towards Philadelphia.

The SUV driver ripped her bumper off after cutting off the truck.

The SUV driver then brake checked the semi and stopped in the middle of the highway.

After the police came, the state trooper cited the SUV driver with multiple citations."