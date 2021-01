Post-COVID illness on the rise in Omaha

WE THE GENERALPUBLIC...LEARN RIGHT ALONGWITH THEM.TOWARDS THEBEGINNING OF THEPANDEMIC, ITLOOKED AS IF COVIDWAS NOT AFFECTINGCHILDREN AS MUCHAS ADULTS.NOW - MEDICALEXPERTS WARNPARENTS OF A RAREPEDIATRIC ILLNESSASSOCIATED WITHTHE CORONAVIRUS.3 NEWS NOWREPORTER RUTAULCINAITE HAS MOREON THE MYSTERIOUSILLNESS -- THAT'SSEEING A SPIKE INTHE OMAHA METRO.A RARE, BUT DEADLYPOST-COVID-19ILLNESS, IS STARTINGTO CAUSE CONCERNWITHIN THE LOCALPEDIATRICCOMMUNITY.IT'S CALLEDMULTISYSTEMINFLAMMATORYSYNDROME INCHILDREN OR MIS-CAND SYMPTOMS CANAPPEAR TWO TO SIXWEEKS AFTER ACOVID-19 INFECTIONEVEN IF THE CHILDHAD NO SYMPTOMSAT ALL DURING THATCOVID-19 PERIOD.DR.JEAN BALLWEGPEDIATRICCARDIOLOGIST,CHILDREN'SHOSPITAL & MEDICALCENTER "NAUSEA,VOMITING, DIARRIAH,NO APPETITE, ACHESAND PAINS, A LOT OFMUSCLE ACHES ANDPAINS, HEADACHE ISVERY COMMON ANDTHEN WE'RE SEEINGA LOT OF RASH."MIS-C CAN INFLAMETHE HEART, LUNGSAND BRAIN.OVER HALF THE KIDSADMITTED TOCHILDREN'SHOSPITAL MEDICALCENTER FOR MIS-CHAD TO BE ADMITTEDTO THE ICU."THE MOST SEVERECASES HAVE ENDEDUP ON LIFESUPPORT.AND SO THOSEPATIENTS, SOME OFTHEM HAVE ENDEDUP ON THEVENTILATOR.IT'S NOT UNCOMMON.ABOUT HALF OF OURPATIENTS HAVENEEDED THEVENTILATOR INORDER TO ASSISTTHEM WITHBREATHING."STANDUP "MEDICALEXPERTS HAVEKNOWN ABOUT THISILLNESS FORMONTHS.THEY'VE KNOWNMIS-C AFFECTSINFANTS ANDTEENAGERS.THEY'VE KNOWNCHILDREN WITHUNDERLYING HEALTHCONDITIONS LIKEOBESITY ARE A BITMORE AT RISK.BUT WHAT THEYDIDN'T EXPECT IS ASPIKE IN THE AREA.""SINCE NOVEMBERWE'VE REALLY SEENAN UPTICK IN OURCASES.WE COULDSPECULATE AS TOWHY THAT IS IS ITBECAUSE KIDS WENTBACK TO SCHOOL?

ISIT BECAUSE OF THEHOLIDAYS AND WHATNOT?" NO MATTERTHE REASON, MIS-CCASES ARE ON THERISE AND THEILLNESS IS DIRECTLYCOORELATED WITHCOVID.SO PROTECTINGCHILDREN FROMCOVID-19 HAS TOBECOME MORE OF APRIORITY THANBEFORE."I WOULD JUSTRECOMMEND TOPARENTS THAT THEYCONTINUE TOFOLLOW THE CDCGUIDELINES ANDSOCIAL DISTANCE,ENFORCE MASKSAND GOOD HANDHYGIENE IN THEHOME.AND FOR THOSE KIDSHEADING BACK TOSCHOOL THE SAMECONCEPTS."REPORTING INOMAHA, RUTAULCINAITE, 3NN.CHILDREN'SHOSPITAL ANDMEDICAL CENTERHAS SEEN THEIR M-I-S-C CASES GROW,BUT WITH PROPERTREATMENT ANDQUICK DETECTIONTHEY ARE HAPPY TOSAY THAT THEY'VEHAD ZERO DEATHSASSOCIATED WITHTHE ILLNESS.WE'LL HAVE MOREINFORMATION ONWHAT PARENTS CANLOOK OUT FORWHEN IT COMES TOM-I-S-C --- ON OURWEBSITE 3 NEWSNOW DOT COM.LET'S TAKE A LOOK ATTHE LATEST