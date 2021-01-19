VP-Elect Kamala Harris Steps Down From Senate Seat

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has formally submitted a letter of resignation for her US Senate seat to California Gov.
Gavin Newsom, ending her four-year career in the chamber.
2021-01-18
Alex Padilla, who is set to replace Harris, will be the first Latino senator from California, where about 40% of residents are..