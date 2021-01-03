Congress overrides Trump 1.2.21

In a first for the Trump administration, Congress overrides a Trump veto with a super-majority

A big week of political headlines...included veto-ing president trump.

Alex presha has more from washington.

### in a rare new year's day session the senate handed president trump the first veto override of his presidency sot: hawley in chair: "the bill on reconsideration is passed."

Passing a defense spending bill with a super majority mcconnell sot: 'we've passed this legislation 59 years in a row deliver this bill."

The $740 billion dollar national defesne authorization act - includes a 3% pay raise for troops and a boost in hazard duty pay - it provides billions in upgrades to military systems - and requires the renaming of military bases that honor confederate generals -- one of the points the president opposed.

Friday's override comes just days before congress' january 6th meeting to affirm the results of the electoral college a gathering generally considered a formality abc news learning that in a private call with his caucus, mcconnell said the january 6 vote will be the most consequential of his life - but mcconnell urged senators to vote their conscience.

But senator josh hawley, along with several other senators are joining 140 house conservatives in objecting to the state tallies.

On the other side of the party's split republican senator benn sasse of nebraska warning "the president and his allies are playing with fire."

Meanwhile the 117th congress will be sworn in on sunday -- republicans will begin the session with a 51 seat majority in the senate but control of the upper chamber is still undecided two senate seats are up for grabs in georgia's run off election this tuesday.

More than 3 million georgians have already voted record turnout for a runoff earlyvotesenrunoffsga raffensperger: tremendous turnout, everyone is engaged in this race president elect joe biden and vice president elect kamala harris heading to georgia to campaign for democrats reverend raphael warnock and jon ossoff while president trump and vice president pence will visit georgia on monday to