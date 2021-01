Phase 1B - Tier 2 of Missouri's vaccine distribution starts Monday

STARTING TODAY -MISSOURI IS WELCOMINGPEOPLE UNDER PHASE 1-B,TIER 2 TO RECEIVE AVACCINE FOR COVID-19.THIS INCLUDES PEOPLEAGED 65 AND OVER ANDTHOSE WITH HEALTHCONDITIONS THAT PUTTHEM AT HIGH-RISK.THAT INCLUDES WOMENWHO ARE PREGNANT,PEOPLE WITHDEVELOPMENTALDISABILITES AND THOSEWITH CANCER, DIABETESOR OTHER HEALTH ISSUES.PEOPLE IN THOSECATEGORIES TELL US - IT'SAN EXCITING TIME.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER EMMA JAMESTALKED WITH FOLKSEAGERLY AWAITING THEIRTURN TO GET THE SHOT.BECKY MANTHEI, MEETS PHASE1B, TIER 2 REQUIREMENTS"I come from a generation,the baby boomers, where Iremember lining up in schooland getting the polio shot."BECKY MANTHEI HASTAKEN VACCINES ALL HERLIFE AND NOW SHE'SEAGER TO GET ONE FORCOVID-19.BECKY MANTHEI, MEETS PHASE1B, TIER 2 REQUIREMENTS"Listen, do it, for your mother,your grandmother andeverybody else."AS OF MONDAY - SHE'SELIGIBLE FOR THE SHOT,BUT THAT DOESN'T MEANSHE'LL GET IT RIGHT AWAYDUE TO AVAILABILITY.SHE'S JUST GLAD TOKNOW HER TIME ISCOMING SOON.BECKY MANTHEI, MEETS PHASE1B, TIER 2 REQUIREMENTS"It's like the light at the endofthe tunnel's getting closer andcloser you know we're gettingout of this."BECKY IS 65 AND HAS ANUNDERLYING HEALTHCONDITION, WHICH PUTHER IN MISSOURI'S PHASEONE-B, TIER 2.IT INCLUDES PREGNANTWOMEN, THOSE WITHCANCER, TYPE 2DIABETES, AND OTHERCONDITIONS THAT PUTTHEM AT HIGH-RISK.EMMA JAMES, REPORTING"Also included in phase 1B,tier 2 are people withdevelopmental or intellectualdisabilities.

One man I spokewith says his adult son withDown Syndrome should begetting his shot later thisweek."DAVID EARLS, MEETS PHASE 1B,TIER 2 REQUIREMENTS"I couldn't personally think ofa higher risk segment of thepopulation than these folks."DAVID EARLS' ADULT SONEDWARD WILL GET THEVACCINE THURSDAYTHROUGH THE CENTERFOR DEVELOPMENTALLYDISABLED.DAVID EARLS, MEETS PHASE 1B,TIER 2 REQUIREMENTS"It's very exciting for me andit's very exciting to know thatthe rest of the residents willbevaccinated as well becausethat obviously will reduceEdward's exposure to it."DAVID AND HIS WIFE FALLINTO THE TIER 2CATEGORY AS WELL.THEY'VE SENT THEIRINFORMATION TO THEJACKSON COUNTY HEALTHDEPARTMENT AND AREEAGERLY WAITING TOHEAR BACK.DAVID EARLS, MEETS PHASE 1B,TIER 2 REQUIREMENTS"We're looking forward tobeing formally notified ofwhere and when to appearand believe me we will."IN KANSAS CITY, EMMAJAMES, 41 ACTION NEWS.THE STATE OF MISSOURISAYS PEOPLE IN PHASE 1-B, TIER 2 SHOULD REACHOUT TO THEIR LOCALPHARMACY OR HEALTHCARE PROVIDER TO FIND