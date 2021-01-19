Windy Day Leads To Power Outages Across SoCal

Up to 250,000 Southern California Edison customers across the Southland could see their power shut off Monday or Tuesday in an attempt to prevent powerful Santa Ana winds from sparking wildfires.
Hermela Aregawi reports.
Wind speed explainer
Trees went down, and so did power as strong winds howled throughout the Southern California area. Kara Finnstrom reports.