Oakland Proud: Kamala Harris Steps Into U.S. History

Long before Kamala Harris walked onto a Delaware stage for her historic acceptance speech as Vice Presiden-elect she was a daughter of California and the Bay Area.
Jeff Nguyen reports (1-18-21)
Long before Kamala Harris walked onto a Delaware stage for her historic acceptance speech as Vice Presiden-elect she was a daughter of California and the Bay Area.
Jeff Nguyen reports (1-18-21)
First Female African American President
On Saturday, shortly after the US Presidential election was projected in favour of former vice president Joe Biden, the scene..